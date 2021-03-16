EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl nearly 11 years ago at a town of Lincoln residence, authorities say.
Lonnie A. Scoville, 64, 749 Priory Road, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Scoville is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 30.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl, now a 19-year-old woman, told Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies in October that Scoville touched her sexually on four occasions between June and December 2009.
In an interview with deputies on March 9, Scoville denied ever touching the girl inappropriately.
Scoville said he has no idea why the girl is saying this and doesn't believe she is doing this on her own.
If convicted, Scoville could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.