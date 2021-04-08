ALTOONA — An Altoona man had various forms of sexual contact with a 2-year-old boy, authorities say.
Thomas A. Dillman, 34, 13 Pansy Lane, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with four felony charges: two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 and one count each of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12 and repeated sexual assault of a child.
A $10,000 cash bail was set for Dillman, which prohibits him from having contact with children.
Dillman returns to court May 18.
According to the criminal complaint:
The sexual contact between Dillman and the boy occurred from December to April 1 at an Altoona residence.
During an interview with police, Dillman admitted to having sexual contact with the boy.
If convicted of the four charges, Dillman could be sentenced to up to 145 years in prison.