EAU CLAIRE — A Minneapolis man had sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl in an Eau Claire hotel room, police said.
Ryan M. McNally, 37, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first degree sexual assault of a child.
McNally is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl said the sexual contact occurred Feb. 21 at a hotel room on Eau Claire’s north side.
McNally, through his attorney, denied any sexual abuse of the girl.
If convicted, McNally could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.