EAU CLAIRE — A Durand man, authorities say, repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl over several years.
Branden E. Linhart, 33, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Linhart, which prohibits him from having contact with children. Linhart returns to court Oct. 27 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl, now 13, told authorities Linhart touched her inappropriately for about six years.
Linhart admitted to authorities on Aug. 24 that he has known the girl for nine or 10 years and had touched her inappropriately on several occasions.
"I'm a monster," Linhart told authorities. "I should have never sexually touched her."
If convicted of the charges, Linhart could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.