An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman on her birthday.
Douglas E. Mayer, 52, 3415 Hallie Lane, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
Mayer is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 20.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman told police she was drinking heavily at several taverns on her birthday on June 2, 2019.
The woman said she met Mayer at the last tavern she visited.
A mutual acquaintance of both Mayer and the woman drove the heavily intoxicated woman to Mayer's residence.
The woman said she remembered falling out of Mayer's vehicle. He then picked her up and carried her into the house.
At one point, the woman said, Mayer initiated unwanted sexual intercourse. The woman said she was "too wasted" to do anything about it.
If convicted, Mayer could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.