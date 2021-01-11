EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta man had sexual contact with a woman who was incapacitated by medication, authorities say.
Jeffrey L. Schiller, 62, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
Schiller is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman.
Schiller returns to court Feb. 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman was staying at Schiller's residence on Jan. 2 when she took some pain medication before going to bed.
At about 11:30 p.m., the woman felt poking at her feet and the bedding moving. She then felt a male having sexual contact with her.
The woman fell back asleep and woke up again to find a male having sexual contact with her.
The male stopped and then left the room.
The same thing happened a third time at about 8 a.m. the next morning.
The woman then got up and went to the bathroom. When she came out, Schiller asked her how she slept. She told him she had a weird dream and Schiller quickly changed the subject to politics.
The woman believes Schiller was touching her because he was the only male in the house.
If convicted, Schiller could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.