EAU CLAIRE — A Minneapolis man sexually assaulted a girl in Eau Claire more than eight years ago, when she was in the fourth or fifth grade, police say.
Hajji Y. McReynolds, 44, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
A warrant was issued for McReynolds' arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl reported the assault on Nov. 5, 2020. She said there were three separate incidents over a one-week period where she was assaulted by McReynolds.
The girl said she feared McReynolds. She expressed great concern for her safety and the safety of her family.
During an interview with police on Dec. 8, 2020, McReynolds denied inappropriately touching the girl.
McReynolds is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of solicitation of prostitutes in August 2005 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the two sexual assault charges, McReynolds could be sentenced to up to 80 years in prison.
