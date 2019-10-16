An Eau Claire man is accused of trying to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex.
The person the man was communicating with was actually an undercover police officer, authorities said.
Michael P. Hannan, 53, 618 S. Barstow St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted sexual assault of a child under age 16, child enticement, soliciting an intimate representation from a minor and second-offense possession of marijuana, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Hannan, which prohibits him from having internet access or contact with children.
Hannan returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police detective on Oct. 7 responded to a Craigslist post from Hannan, who was looking for companionship.
The detective said he was a 14-year-old girl.
Hannan said she was too young but contacted the undercover officer again three days later.
They began chatting by text. The texts became sexual in nature.
Hannan asked if the girl would engage in sexual contact with him. He also asked her for a nude photo of herself.
Hannan and the undercover officer agreed to meet in Altoona on Monday. Hannan was arrested when he arrived at the designated meeting spot.
Hannan had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his pocket.