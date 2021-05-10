EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man twice sexually assaulted a female acquaintance, police say.
Bruce A. Linder, 60, 1803 Truax Blvd., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of third-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Linder, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman.
Linder returns to court June 15.
According to the criminal complaint:
The woman told police on April 15 that she has been living with Linder for the past three months. She said she rented a room in his home and paid him in cash monthly.
The woman said she and Linder dated briefly about 25 years ago but have not been in a relationship since then.
The woman said Linder twice sexually assaulted her in March.
On the first occasion, Linder woke her up by touching her sexually.
On the second occasion, Linder woke the woman up by touching and fondling her breasts.
Linder told a police officer he discontinued the contact when she told him to stop.