A Menomonie man is accused of trying to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.
The girl the man was communicating with was actually an undercover detective.
James M. Vanwinkle, 35, N4791 Highway 25, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Vanwinkle is free on a $2,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children and using the internet except for employment purposes.
Vanwinkle returns to court Aug. 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective was in a chat room June 14 designed for people seeking sexual relations in the Eau Claire area.
The detective was posing as a 12-year-old girl and Vanwinkle messaged her.
Vanwinkle requested a photo from the girl. The detective refused to send a photo and Vanwinkle responded by sending a photo of himself wearing what he described as a "sex mask" with a leash attached to it.
From then until Friday, Vanwinkle sent the officer 15 images or videos. Most of them were sexually explicit.
Vanwinkle arranged to meet the girl in Eau Claire on Friday. He was arrested when he arrived at the meeting spot.
Vanwinkle confessed to attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl for the purpose of having sex. Sex toys and lubrication were found in his vehicle.
If convicted of the charges, Vanwinkle could be sentenced to up to 80 years in prison.