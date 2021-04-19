AUGUSTA — An Osseo man reached speeds of nearly 100 mph on U.S. 12 before crashing his vehicle in the city of Augusta, authorities say.
Reuben E. Sturdivant, 18, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of attempting to flee an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Sturdivant is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 12.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy was driving west on U.S. 12 near Highway R in the town of Bridge Creek at 11:30 p.m. April 1 when an eastbound vehicle passed by him at speeds approaching 100 mph.
The deputy turned around and pursued the vehicle, which increased its speed as the deputy's squad car got closer.
The deputy began to close the distance on the vehicle as they entered Augusta.
The suspect vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the 900 block of Main Street and crashed into the north ditch.
The driver, later identified as Sturdivant, fled the vehicle on foot but was apprehended a short time later.
Sturdivant said he ran because he was driving intoxicated and didn't have a license.
If convicted of both charges, Sturdivant could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.