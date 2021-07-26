Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jones
EAU CLAIRE — A sex offender was released from prison Monday and will live in Eau Claire, authorities say.
James T. Jones, 34, was convicted of a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child in September 2009 in Eau Claire County.
Jones will be living at a temporary housing unit in the 600 block of South Barstow Street.
Conditions of Jones' release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking, complying with sex offender registry rules, and cooperating with electronic monitoring.
Inquiries regarding Jones should be directed to Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry specialist Sarah Aho at 608-240-5830 or docbopadmin@wisconsin.gov.
SeContact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.