EAU CLAIRE — A sex offender was released from prison Monday and will live in Eau Claire, authorities say.

James T. Jones, 34, was convicted of a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child in September 2009 in Eau Claire County.

Jones will be living at a temporary housing unit in the 600 block of South Barstow Street.

Conditions of Jones' release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking, complying with sex offender registry rules, and cooperating with electronic monitoring.

Inquiries regarding Jones should be directed to Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry specialist Sarah Aho at 608-240-5830 or docbopadmin@wisconsin.gov

SeContact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com