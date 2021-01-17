EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man walked into an Eau Claire couple’s bedroom in the middle of the night, authorities say.
The couple did not know the man, authorities said.
Vincent S. Trott, 18, 18450 54th Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, mistreating animals and resisting an officer.
Trott is free on a $2,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the residence. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
Trott returns to court Feb. 22.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called Jan. 13 about a burglary in progress at an Eau Claire residence. The male resident was restraining the suspect.
The male resident said he and his girlfriend heard sounds inside the residence in the middle of the night.
The bedroom door then opened and standing in the doorway was an unknown male, later identified as Trott.
Trott sat on their bed and wanted to play video games. The male resident said it appeared Trott was under the influence of a drug.
At one point, Trott choked the couple’s cat.
The male resident then restrained Trott until police arrived.