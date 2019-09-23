The Menomonie Police Department willl refer charges for a student responsible for graffiti threatening school violence at the Menomonie Middle School, the department said in a Facebook post Monday.
The school went into a "non-emergency lockdown" Monday − staff and students continuing classes − while school officials and law enforcement investigated the graffiti, Menomonie schools superintendent Joe Zydowsky wrote in a letter to parents.
The department said Monday morning that the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed. Menomonie police are at the school today and are still investigating the situation, the department said: "There is no reason to believe there is an immediate threat."
The graffiti, found Monday morning, contained "inappropriate references to possible school violence" but didn't suggest an immediate or credible threat, Zydowsky said.
"We ask that all parents talk with their children to remind students of the serious consequences of making threats, which could include expulsion from school and legal charges from the criminal justice system," Zydowsky said.