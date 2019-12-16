Two Eau Claire men are accused of using a fake $20 gold coin to make a purchase at a store.
Alex J. Kramer, 24, 2719 South Slope Terrace, and Dylan J. Parris, 24, 1405½ Summit St., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of uttering a forgery.
Kramer is also charged with two felony counts of bail jumping.
A $5,000 cash bail was set for Kramer, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Parris is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Jan. 22.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Dollar General on Birch Street on Dec. 7 for a counterfeit case.
One man attempted to make a purchase with a fake $20 gold coin and was denied by a cashier.
A second man was successful in his attempt to use the coin with a second cashier.
Using the store's surveillance video, police identified the suspects as Kramer and Parris.
Kramer told police he didn't know the coin was fake and got it from Parris.