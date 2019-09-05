A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of allowing her 10-year-old son to help her steal groceries.
Jessica S. Sesanto, 36, 1008 Dutchman Drive, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of retail theft, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Sesanto is free on a $100 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with Festival Foods stores.
Sesanto returns to court Oct. 7.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called to Festival Foods, 3007 Mall Drive, at about 6:30 p.m. July 31 after a 10-year-old boy was seen walking out of the store with a cart of unpaid groceries.
The boy and Sesanto were seen on surveillance video entering the store and shopping together.
When Sesanto got in line to pay for some groceries, the boy pushed the shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise into the parking lot.
Sesanto met her son at her car and placed the unpaid items into the trunk.
The value of the groceries was about $240.
Sesanto was identified as the suspect after surveillance video recorded the license plate number of the vehicle.