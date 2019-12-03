An Eau Claire woman is accused of a causing a head-on collision by driving while intoxicated.
Sarah R. Miskowski, 24, 4566 Hartzell Lane, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-offense drunken driving causing injury.
Miskowski is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits her from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.
Miskowski returns to court Dec. 26.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 14 at State Street and Washington Avenue.
One of the drivers said Miskowski came across the centerline and struck her vehicle. That driver had neck pain and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital by her husband.
Miskowski's eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and police believed she was heavily intoxicated.
She was taken to an Eau Claire hospital for a blood draw.
Miskowski was previously convicted of drunken driving in January 2015 in Eau Claire County.