An Eau Claire woman is accused of crashing a truck she stole from a workplace.
Elizabeth C. Dolajeck, 30, 214 N. Barstow St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.
Dolajeck is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits her from having contact with the owner of the truck.
Dolajeck returns to court Aug. 6.
According to the criminal complaint:
An employee at the Menards Distribution Center, 5120 Menard Drive, noticed his truck missing from the parking lot at about 7 p.m. Monday.
The man said he did not give anyone permission to take or use his truck.
The Chippewa County sheriff's office reported the truck was involved in a crash in that county and that Dolajeck was driving the vehicle.
The owner of the truck said he did not know Dolajeck.
If convicted, Dolajeck could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.