EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her two young children to methamphetamine, police say.
Crystal L. Robarge, 36, 3036 Terry Lane, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of neglecting a child and two felony counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received a report July 21 that Robarge's children may have been exposed to methamphetamine. A hair follicle test of the younger child was positive for meth, cocaine and marijuana. A similar test for the older child was positive for the presence of meth.
A hair follicle test for Robarge was positive for the presence of meth, amphetamine and marijuana.
Robarge was free on signature bonds for two ongoing 2019 felony cases in Chippewa County.