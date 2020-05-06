A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for battery and disorderly conduct for punching a security guard at an Eau Claire store after refusing to wear a face mask, authorities say.
According to Eau Claire police:
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. Sunday at Menards East on South Hastings Way.
The woman entered the store without putting on a mask. Store policy requires customers to wear masks.
A store security officer contacted the woman and asked her several times to put on her mask.
The woman refused and the security officer attempted to escort her out of the store.
The woman responded by punching the security officer several times.
The woman will make her initial court appearance in August.