Jan Porath has resigned as executive director of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
"It has been a privilege to serve in various roles in the organization for over 12 years, especially as executive director the past nine years," Porath said.
"I have truly appreciated the opportunity to work side by side with so many generous donors, dedicated volunteers, passionate nonprofit agencies and a talented and dedicated staff through the years," she said.
"Together we are making a difference," Porath said. "I'm proud of the strides we've made to improve the health, education, financial stability and basic needs of those in need right here in the Chippewa Valley."
Angela Weideman, chairwoman of the local United Way's board of directors, thanked Porath for her service.
"We greatly appreciate Jan's passion and commitment to helping improve lives throughout the Chippewa Valley during her tenure as executive director and wish her well in her future endeavors," Weideman said.
The board of directors has formed a transition task force to guide the search for a new executive director.
"We will be looking for an exceptional leader who will impassion donors, enhance our business community network, support our non-profit program partners, and continue the mission of improving lives and building a stronger Chippewa Valley by bringing resources together to advance the common good," Weideman said.