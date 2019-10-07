Highway 40 just south of Chippewa Trail and north of Old County D in Rusk County tentatively is scheduled to be closed to traffic at 7 a.m. Thursday and remain closed until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, for marsh repair.
That stretch is part of a larger resurfacing project on Highway 40 between the Chippewa-Rusk county line and U.S. 8 in Bruce, which is nearing completion.
During the closure for marsh repair, motorists will be directed to use a detour along Highway 64 to Highway 27 to U.S. 8.
The work is weather dependent and the highway will reopen early if the project can be completed sooner.