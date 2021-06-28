PRESCOTT — A Prescott teenager was injured Sunday when the ATV he was operating rolled over in Pierce County.
The Pierce County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday of an ATV rollover near Highway QQ and 570th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove near Prescott.
It was determined that a 15-year-old juvenile from Prescott was operating a 2004 Artic Cat ATV and lost control and rolled over. The teen was transported by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.