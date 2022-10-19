CHIPPEWA FALLS — After nearly 60,000 pounds of unused or expired medication was collected across the state in April, according to the state Department of Justice, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital is encouraging community members to once again participate in a Prescription Drug Take Back Day event.

In partnership with the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the hospital will provide a safe, convenient and responsible disposal opportunity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Joseph's main entrance, 2116 County Hwy I, Chippewa Falls.