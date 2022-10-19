CHIPPEWA FALLS — After nearly 60,000 pounds of unused or expired medication was collected across the state in April, according to the state Department of Justice, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital is encouraging community members to once again participate in a Prescription Drug Take Back Day event.
In partnership with the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the hospital will provide a safe, convenient and responsible disposal opportunity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Joseph's main entrance, 2116 County Hwy I, Chippewa Falls.
St. Joseph’s Community Outreach Specialist Melissa Ives advises people not to hold onto unneeded and expired medications.
“This can create a number of potential public health hazards,” Ives said in a hospital news release. “These items can be stolen, misused or ingested by children or pets resulting in accidental poisonings.”
Results from the most recent National Survey on Drug Use and Mental Health in 2020 found nearly 10 million Americans misuse controlled drugs; most obtain the medications from family and friends, either by asking them or via the home medicine cabinet, the hospital stated.
Ives said medicines should not be disposed of down the drain or toilet, or thrown in the garbage. Over time, trace amounts of medications can leach into the ground and contaminate rivers, lakes and wells, the hospital stated. This negatively impacts fish and other aquatic species.
Community members are encouraged to bring unwanted or expired medications to the take back event. Ives said it’s best to place solid, non-liquid medications in a sealed plastic bag rather than dropping off plastic pill containers with personal information on them.
The following items will be accepted:
Prescription and over-the-counter medications
Ointments
Patches
Inhalers
Creams, liquids and non-aerosol sprays in the original packaging
Vials
Pet medications
Vaping devices and cartridges — batteries will not be accepted
Do not bring:
Illegal drugs
Aerosol cans
Mercury thermometers
Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.)
Bio-hazard materials (anything containing bodily fluid or blood)
Community members are asked to follow safety protocols during the drive-thru event. Remain in your vehicle. A volunteer will come to collect your items. Additionally, remove labels or black out identifying information on medication containers.
As a thank you to those who bring their medications to the drop off location on Oct. 29, a limited number of gas gift cards and Deterra medicine deactivation bags will be given out on a first come, first served basis, the hospital stated. Community members do not need to be a patient of St. Joseph’s to participate in the event or receive a thank you item.
Since Drug Take Back Day began in 2010, Wisconsin has collected more than 1 million pounds of unused or expired medication, according to the hospital. For more information about Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, visit the doj.state.wi.us/dles/prescription-drug-take-back-day.