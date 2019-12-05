An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating terms of his probation stemming from two 2018 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless ordered Travis J. Corrigan, 28, 4900 Olson Drive, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Corrigan was fined $1,036. As conditions of supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Corrigan was originally sentenced in September 2018 to three years of probation for attempting to elude an officer and possession of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Corrigan violated conditions of his probation by making his whereabouts and activities unknown, and hiding from law enforcement.