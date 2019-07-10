The public can offer its opinions to Wisconsin regulators on Xcel Energy's proposal to freeze its rates in 2020 and 2021.
A pact announced in May between the utility company and several consumer groups would result in smaller electric and natural gas bills for Xcel's customers in western Wisconsin.
Rates proposed in that agreement are now proceeding through the state Public Service Commission's approval process.
As part of that, there will be a public hearing at 2 p.m. on July 25 at the Hill Farms Office Building, 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison.
For those who can't attend, they can submit their comments online or through the mail prior to the hearing.
Online comments can be made through the PSC's website, psc.wi.gov, by clicking on the "File a comment" link and then scrolling down down to "Xcel Energy Rate Case Settlement."
Mailed comments must be addressed to Docket 4220-UR-124 Comments, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 7854, Madison, WI 53707-7854. Written correspondence must include "Docket 4220-UR-124 Comments" in its heading.
A typical residential electric bill will decrease by 5% in 2020 and 1% in 2021, according to Xcel. Natural gas bills will decline by 5% in both 2020 and 2021, the company said in a May news release.
The Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group, RENEW Wisconsin and the Citizens Utility Board all filed letters in support to the rate agreement they struck with Xcel Energy.