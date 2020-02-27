Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire again will open its doors for the public to borrow an art work for three months.
The second public offering will make original art available to private individuals throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Paintings and sculptures worth up to $6,500 will be available free of charge for a three-month loan period after which the work can be returned and a new piece borrowed.
The public will be able to view the available artwork Friday through March 6 and reserve a piece for delivery and installation.
All the art works have been created by professional artists who have studios at Artisan Forge or who have exhibited their work recently.
Artisan Forge Studios is at 1106 Mondovi Road. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information go to the Facebook page at tinyurl.com/whrrest.