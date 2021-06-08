The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on proposed Highway 124 resurfacing projects in Chippewa Falls and the towns of Eagle Point, Woodmohr and Bloomer, all in Chippewa County.
The pavement on Highway 124 is showing signs of deterioration. To preserve the roadway, improve the pavement and extend the highway’s life, the proposed project would include milling and overlaying existing pavement, upgrading curb ramps and guardrail, making culvert improvements, modifying traffic signals and making improvements to bridges over O’Neill Creek and Union Pacific railroad tracks.
The public is invited to go to the project website at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/wis124cc/default.aspx, review a presentation and maps and submit comments by email or mail to project staff.
Comments should be provided by July 4 via email to eric.gwidt@dot.wi.gov or by mail to: Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Attn.: Eric Gwidt (WIS 124 Chippewa County), 944 Vanderperren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304.
More information about the project is available by contacting Project Manager Eric Gwidt at 920-366-8896 or eric.gwidt@dot.wi.gov or visiting the project website.