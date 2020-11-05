The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on an Interstate 94 pavement project planned for 2022-23 in Eau Claire County.
The proposed project includes replacing concrete, installing a high-tension median cable barrier and replacing asphalt shoulders, deteriorated culverts, guardrail, pavement markings and shoulder rumble strips on a stretch of I-94 from Highway 312/EE to the Chippewa River Bridge.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the DOT has moved public involvement efforts online for the project. People can go to the project website, review a presentation and handout and submit comments by email or mail to project staff. Those materials can be found at this website: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/i94menomonie/default.aspx.
Comments can be emailed by Nov. 23 to stacie.lambele@dot.wi.gov or mailed to Stacie Lambele, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 718 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
During construction, I-94 will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect to encounter single-lane counter directional traffic. Access to the Highway 312/EE interchange will be maintained throughout the project.