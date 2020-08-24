The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on two Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility projects in west-central Wisconsin.
The projects involve plans to reconstruct the Hudson SWEF, with construction in 2022 and 2023, and rehabilitate the Menomonie SWEF, with construction in 2024. Both facilities are located along I-94.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the DOT's Bureau of Highway Maintenance in Madison has moved public involvement efforts online for the improvement projects. The public is invited to go to the project website and review a presentation, handout, maps of each facility and renderings of the Hudson building and submit comments by email or mail to project staff. Materials are available at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/i94swef/default.aspx.
Comments are due by Sept. 11 and should be sent to robert.knorr@dot.wi.gov or Rob Knorr, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 4822 Madison Yards Way, 3rd Floor South, Madison, WI 53705.
For more information, contact the DOT's Christena T. O’Brien at 715-828-9471 or christena.obrien@dot.wi.gov.