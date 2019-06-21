A rally is planned Monday in Eau Claire to urge legislators to support BadgerCare expansion in the state budget.
The Eau Claire rally, scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse at 500 S. Barstow St., is part of a Statewide Day of Action organized by Citizen Action of Wisconsin. The day will include 12 events in nine cities.
“Over 80,000 low-income, working people in Wisconsin are living just above the poverty line. They could have access to affordable health care, but don’t,” Citizen Action executive director Robert Kraig said in a news release. “BadgerCare expansion has overwhelming support from residents across the state. Legislators have the opportunity to do the right thing for Wisconsin — financially, politically and for its residents’ health — by adopting BadgerCare expansion in the state budget.”