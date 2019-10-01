Rape charges against two Eau Claire men have been dismissed.
The men were accused of sexually assaulting a homeless woman at a Phoenix Park bathroom.
In a motion to Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen, Assistant District Attorney Ellen Anderson sought dismissal of the case because "additional evidence indicates the state will be unable to meet its burden beyond a reasonable doubt."
Kenneth P. Minck Jr., 59, and Steven Mwangelwa, 39, were each charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault by use of force.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she was assaulted by the two men in the early morning hours of Sept. 18 in the men's bathroom at the park's farmer's market pavilion.