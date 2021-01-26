MENOMONIE -- Free, rapid COVID-19 tests will again be available to the public beginning Feb. 1 at UW-Stout in Menomonie.
Testing will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the university announced Tuesday in a news release.
To register, people should visit www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 1-800-635-8611.
At UW-Stout, testing will be conducted in the West Gym on the lower level (south end) of the Sports and Fitness Center, 3rd St. E (corner of 3rd St. East and 13th Ave. West). Masks are required. Community members should enter through the south doors near the softball field, the university said.
The antigen tests will give a result in 15 minutes. In certain situations, people who test positive may be required to take a free followup PCR test for COVID-19 to confirm the original result, according to UW-Stout.
After federal officials requested UW System universities set up surge testing sites in fall of 2020, testing began in early November, and almost 18,000 people who potentially tested positive were told to isolate.
The UW System and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are partnering to offer the tests.