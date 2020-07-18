Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Comet NEOWISE is in the evening sky this week. It is a rare and stunning comet with a beautiful long tail.
This is the best comet to appear in about 23 years, and if clouds clear you and your family have a chance to see it.
It is in the general direction of “the big dipper,” but closer to the horizon, as soon as it gets really dark after dusk.
Naked-eye comets frightened ancient people and were often taken as signs of trouble to come.
Well, this is the year 2020 and we don’t really need a comet to know we have troubles.
And nowadays we know what a comet really is.
It is a mountain-size icy-dirty “snowball” in a long orbit that has come close to the sun.
Now the sun’s energy has warmed it, and it is steaming away vapors, surrounding its nucleus with the “coma,” a dusty fogbank as big as the earth.
The solar wind nudges the fog away, making the comet tail.
Comets usually just look like a fuzzy cloud, so I really appreciate the iconic “comet tail” that is so amazing on Comet NEOWISE.
The most recent great comets seen in evenings here were back in 1996 and 1997, comets Hyakutake and Hale-Bopp.
Comets are named after their discoverer.
The current comet was discovered by NASA’s NEOWISE space telescope (Near Earth Asteroid Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer).
Many Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society members were observing the comet even before it was visible to the naked eye and when it was only up before dawn.
I finally followed their lead when it could be seen naked-eye, and last Sunday morning drove at 3:30 a.m. to a big dark parking lot with a good sky view to the north.
It looks so cool! And now we can see it in the evening sky, so it is time for you to take a look too.
The comet can be seen after dusk, low in the north-northwest sky, and it sets early.
Set a reminder for 10:15 p.m. so you remember to go and look.
You need a dark location with a good view of the horizon, maybe looking from the south side of a field or lake, or a safe place along a rural road without trees.
Let your eyes adjust to the dark and look for a fuzzy line in the sky.
The other two things that you will want are bug repellent and binoculars.
Take a look tonight and every clear evening. The comet will not be this bright for long.
For up-to-date information on Comet NEOWISE, check the blog Astrobob.Areavoices.com or the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society’s Facebook page.
Likkel is a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.