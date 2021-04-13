MILWAUKEE — Three west-central Wisconsin organizations were recognized for social entrepreneurship in the 2021 Force for Positive Change awards presented by Marquette University and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.
Organizers say the awards recognize social entrepreneurship as a model for solving social or environmental challenges in a way that is sustainable, just and generates impactful change in Wisconsin.
Among the top prize winners were Earthbound Environmental Solutions of Eau Claire and Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES) of Spring Valley. They were among seven statewide winners, each receiving a cash prize of $10,000. Rosenholm Dairy of Cochrane was among the organizations receiving an honorable mention and $1,000.
Earthbound was recognized for its sustainability efforts through the company's landfill diversion services that offer organics recycling, or curbside composting. The compostable waste diverted from the landfill is processed at Earthbound's local compost facility and turned into compost, used in part to grow food for local families.
"The Force for Positive Change event is a remarkable opportunity for Wisconsin-based entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses that are making a significant impact on their communities and state at large," Earthbound principal owner Jamie Pappas said in a news release.
MOSES is nonprofit organization that provides education, resources and practical advice to help farmers grow using sustainable, organic practices.