MADISON — State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, has announced plans to host two in-district state budget listening sessions on Monday, April 12.
The sessions are intended to give constituents the opportunity to share their perspectives and ask questions about the 2021-23 budget.
The one-hour sessions are scheduled at 2 p.m. at Goetz Town Hall, 8985 257th St., Cadott; and at 5 p.m. at Woodmohr Town Hall, 16738 125th St., Bloomer.
Any questions about these events can be directed to Summerfield’s office at 608-266-1194 or Rep.Summerfield@legis.wisconsin.gov.