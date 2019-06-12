An Altoona man with a history of drug convictions will spend four years in prison for possessing methamphetamine.
Scott R. Robertson, 38, 1527 Spooner Ave., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Judge Emily Long ordered Robertson to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Robertson was fined $518. As conditions of supervision, he must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy, who knew Robertson had an active arrest warrant, stopped him at Third Street West and Spooner Avenue at 12:45 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Robertson had his hand in a coat pocket when he was walking.
A green plastic bag containing 7.5 grams of methamphetamine was found in the snow where Robertson was walking.
Robertson denied the bag belonged to him.
Robertson was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and heroin delivery in November 2017 in Eau Claire County.