Eau Claire is the ninth drunkest city in the United States, according to an updated 2019 report from 24/7 Wall Street.
Of Eau Claire adults, 24.3% report “excessive drinking,” according to 24/7 Wall Street.
Nationwide, 18% of adults drink unhealthy amounts of alcohol on average, according to the report.
Just over 43% of Eau Claire’s driving deaths involve alcohol, according to the report: “For every 10,000 residents, there are 6.4 bars, the second most of any U.S city.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines binge drinking as enough alcohol to bring a person’s blood-alcohol concentration to 0.08 grams percent or above, which translates into about four or more drinks for women and five or more drinks for men in a single sitting.
Wisconsin cities make up seven of the top 10 drunkest cities in the nation, according to the report.
To rank U.S. cities, the publication used self-reported adult drinking rates from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps.