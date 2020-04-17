A retiree has donated $10,000 to help Eau Claire school district students and teachers who are working and learning from home with internet costs.
Katie Dewitz, who is also a first-generation college graduate, donated the money to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, the foundation said in a news release.
“I am motivated to help kids from lower-income families because I know that a good education is vital, not just in one's career but also in one's being an informed citizen,” Dewitz said in a statement. “Concerned that the distance learning required by the pandemic may not be available to students in have-not families, I decided to try to do something about it.”
The foundation said Dewitz's donation will "support internet access and connectivity costs for ECASD students, families, and teachers."
Wisconsin schools are set to remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year after Gov. Tony Evers extended the safer-at-home order on Thursday.