RICE LAKE — The Rice Lake Area School District announced Thursday that a vacancy has opened on the school board.
The board will attempt to fill the position, formerly held by Abbey Fischer, under a term of office set to expire on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Any eligible person who would like to be considered for the role must file the following materials at the Office of the District Administrator, which is located at 30 Phipps Ave.
The completed "Application for Appointment to Fill School Board Vacancy" form, which identifies the potential appointee's name, residential address and telephone number, and also addresses the individual's qualifications and the reasons they are interested in serving on the board.
A sworn "Declaration of Eligibility to Hold Office." The declaration must be sworn to before a notary or another official who is authorized to administer oaths.
To ensure consideration, applications must be received in the Office of the District Administrator prior to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and the declaration must be completed and filed in the office on or before the date of the board meeting in which the board will consider the potential appointees.
The application and declaration may be hand delivered to the filing office or sent by mail. It is the sole responsibility of the individual who is submitting the materials to verify that the district has received the materials on a timely basis.