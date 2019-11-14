RICE LAKE — A Rice Lake police officer is recovering at home after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop on U.S. 53 this week.
Police say the officer was exposed to the narcotic on Tuesday after powder began “flowing out” of a canister that was removed from a suspect’s pocket.
The Rice Lake Fire Department and Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake ambulance were requested, and Narcan was administered at the scene to the exposed officer.
Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, a nasal spray administered to someone suspected to be overdosing on opioids.
The two subjects in the vehicle were arrested.
The driver Amanda J. Zahurance, 30, and passenger Dustin A. Davis, 32, both of Sarona, are in Barron County Jail on felony drug charges including intent to deliver narcotics.
Davis had an open warrant issued in Barron County for missing a hearing on a possession of narcotics charge filed in October.
Zahurance has an open misdemeanor case in Barron County for theft of moveable property and possession of an illegal obtained prescription.
Police say the initial traffic stop was conducted due to a failure to signal. The officer requested a K9 officer to do a sniff on the vehicle. The dog indicated a hit, and the subjects were brought out of the vehicle to be searched. Police say that is when the canister was removed from Zahurance’s pocket and the officer was exposed to the fentanyl.
Formal charges against either suspect have not been filed.