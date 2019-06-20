MADISON -- The state Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill in response to a Chippewa County incident in which three Girl Scouts and an adult were fatally struck by a vehicle while cleaning up a highway.
Assembly Bill 151, the “Adopt-a-Highway” bill, provides new protections for the volunteers who keep state highways clean and beautiful.
Under current law, the amount of any applicable fine or forfeiture is doubled for traffic violations committed where people working in a highway maintenance or construction area are at risk from traffic.
Assembly Bill 151 expands the definition of “highway maintenance or construction area” to include those who are cleaning up trash and the areas adjacent to the road.
The measure was coauthored by Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire. Sens. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, and Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, were co-sponsors of a state Senate version of the bill.
The bill follows an accident in November 2017, when three members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 and one adult were hit by a vehicle and killed while volunteering to clean up a highway near Eau Claire.