State Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, and Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman will lead a roundtable discussion Monday in New Richmond about the shortage of certified nursing assistants.
The officials will meet with CNAs and directors of nursing homes and assisted living facilities serving Burnett, Polk, St. Croix, Pierce and Dunn counties at 2 p.m. at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College–New Richmond Campus, 1019 S. Knowles Ave.
Topics on the agenda will be issues related to the CNA shortage, attraction and retention issues, competition with Minnesota, and concerns over CNA wages and hours.