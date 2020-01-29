The Roundtable Revival kickoff fundraiser for The Foyer has changed venues. The event will occur from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the fourth floor of the JAMF building, 215 Riverfront Terrace. It was originally scheduled to take place at the State Theatre.
The event will feature a keynote speech from Tamra Oman and show the Academy Award-nominated documentary "Knife Skills" about a group of formerly incarcerated people who successfully open a French restaurant in Cleveland. Panel and audience discussion will follow.
Roundtable Revival is a nonprofit that develops programs to better meet the needs of returning citizens. Tickets are available for $25 on Eventbrite or by calling Tab Butler at 715-209-6414.