CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl while they were in Irvine Park.
Daniel R. Ludington, 19, 12655 98th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with third-degree sexual assault and sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older. He returns to court Aug. 13.
According to the criminal complaint, the 16-year-old girl told police that the assault occurred July 16, 2018, in Irvine Park. She said Ludington touched her sexually under her clothing, and she repeatedly told him to stop.