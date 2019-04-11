A 61-year-old rural Eau Claire County man is in jail following a standoff with law enforcement Wednesday evening after a domestic disturbance involving a gun.
The Eau Claire County sheriff's office did not disclose the man's name in a news release sent Wednesday night, citing that the case remained under investigation.
According to the sheriff's office:
At about 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, the man's roommate called 911 after fleeing the residence they both live at E10691 Highway V in the town of Clear Creek.
The two had gotten into a physical altercation inside the home, during which the 61-year-old pointed a .22 caliber sawed-off rifle at the victim. The suspect also fired several rounds through an open window at the victim's unoccupied vehicle.
After the victim fled the house, squad cars and the county's regional SWAT team arrived to negotiate with the suspect.
After a standoff lasting about an hour and a half, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was then arrested on several charges.