This unrivaled image of Saturn is from the Hubble Space Telescope in 2020.

 Image by NASA, ESA and OPAL team

Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.

Finally planets are back in the evening sky. Saturn is now rising early enough that I have seen it with my own eyes.

