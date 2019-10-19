Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is published on the third Saturday of the month, is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society, and is compiled by Lauren Likkel of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Hollywood legend tells us that werewolves are only seen under a full moon.
Historians tell us that in a world lit only by fire, before the advent of electric light, people couldn’t see anything at night without moon light.
It was a different world back then, yet people are still afraid of the dark. We must all share this. Learning to enjoy the dark is a necessary skill for astronomers. We still get spooked sometimes.
I remember watching a small furry creature rub against the legs of a fellow astronomer.
He was supposedly letting his telescope take a series of images but might have been sleeping. It sure looked like a skunk to me. I held my breath and let it pass.
Then the time I thought I was losing it because the field was moving, only to find a large turtle was crossing the field — at 2 a.m.
Watching a UFO, that turned out to be a small helium balloon ambling across the field just above tree top level.
Sometimes I toss a pebble into the sky to tease a bat into following it down.
Haven’t done that much since a bat came so close to me I bailed out of the lawn chair and hit the deck.
Sometimes you tease the bat. Sometimes the bat teases you. Owls can have an attitude too.
Autumn skies seem a letdown after the constellations of summer, yet the best time to observe is when you can.
Those crisp clear nights are wonderful with Andromeda, Aquarius, Capricornus, Pegasus and Pisces.
Pegasus has the square, Andromeda the cornucopia, Capricorn has the chevron, Aquarius holds the water jar, and Pisces doesn’t look anything like it did 1,000 years ago when it had a lot of fish but still has the circlet, a dim bunch of stars that form a circle.
If you can see that, you know you’ve found Pisces.
Consider yourself a step above the mere recreational astronomer, fearless in the dark, and bright enough not to be messing with those owls.
Kevin Litten is a recreational astronomer and a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.