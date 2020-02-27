A plan preparing for the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak within the Eau Claire school district is underway and will be ready next week, the district said Thursday in a statement.
The district says it is "closely monitoring" the respiratory virus, after national health officials warned Tuesday that a U.S. spread of the virus, formally named COVID-19, is inevitable.
The district and Student Transit, its busing provider, have protocols to disinfect classrooms, common areas and vehicles, it said in the statement.
The district added: "To help prevent the spread of illness, we encourage our students to practice good hygiene and wash their hands regularly. We ask that parents and guardians keep children home from school if they are feeling sick. If we do indeed start to see more cases in our region, we will take the necessary steps to maintain the safety and well-being of our students, staff and families.”
The district is planning based on information from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.