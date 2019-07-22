MADISON — The state Department of Justice's Office of School Safety is hosting training around Wisconsin this week, including one at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire, to teach school resource officers and school staff about online school safety concerns.
The CVTC session is scheduled at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the Business Education Center's Room 103A, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
“One way we can work to keep our schools safe is by protecting against digital threats,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a news release. “This training will help those who share responsibility for school safety better understand and respond to safety challenges presented by social media.”
The digital threat assessment training will give attendees a stronger understanding of the current social media world, provide tools to proactively identify student safety concerns, and provide strategies for dealing with the new digital playground. Attendees will learn about current social media platforms; the data collection process; establishing social media baselines for schools, including geolocational searches; and crisis management such as threats, lockdowns and event preparation.
DOJ is collaborating with the Pewaukee school district and Wisconsin School Safety Coordinators to put on the sessions.